Janet Paschal Releases First Full-Length Project In Over A Decade On StowTown Records

Nashville, TN – StowTown Records proudly announces The Journey, available here, the highly anticipated new album from gospel music icon Janet Paschal. Her first full-length project in over a decade, the album marks her debut with StowTown Records and celebrates her 50-year career in Christian music.

Produced by multi-Grammy® and Dove Award-winning producer Wayne Haun, the project showcases Paschal’s signature vocals and enduring message of faith. “It is beyond exciting to return to the studio with Wayne and to partner with the amazing folks at StowTown,” Paschal shared. “God is definitely up to something!”

Featuring songs from leading Christian music writers, The Journey blends treasured selections, including refreshed versions of past hits alongside brand-new tunes. Kicking off the album is “Temporary Troubles, Everlasting God,” a vibrant, hand-clapping anthem written by Joel Lindsey, Tim Lovelace and Wendy Sightler Ferguson. Setting the tone for the project, Paschal’s expressive vocals move effortlessly through the song, creating an infectious celebration of faith and testifying to the enduring power of God. Written by Debbie Harrah, “God Is My Refuge” is a fresh, worship-filled arrangement of a beloved selection from Paschal’s catalog. The first radio single, “In The Fire,” is currently in the top 20 on the national airplay chart. Co-written by Paschal, Lindsey and Haun, the deeply personal anthem reflects God’s sustaining presence through life’s trials, drawing inspiration in part from Paschal’s journey as a breast cancer survivor.

“Janet Paschal is one of the most extraordinary voices in gospel music, and this album is a powerful reflection of the faith, excellence and authenticity that have defined her ministry for five decades,” said StowTown Records President Landon Beene. “We are honored to welcome Janet to the StowTown family and to share this remarkable collection of songs with longtime fans and a new generation of listeners. This is more than a musical milestone, it is a celebration of a legacy that continues to inspire.”

Mary Alice Lovelace, A&R Director at StowTown, shared, “The Journey captures the heart of who Janet Paschal is as an artist and ambassador of the Gospel. Each song has been selected and crafted to highlight Janet’s extraordinary interpretive gifts. This collection of outstanding songwriters and musicians has brought together a project that honors Janet’s legacy while giving listeners something fresh to embrace.”

Choral arrangements from The Journey are available through StowTown Resource, and the album will receive a dedicated spotlight on SiriusXM’s Bill Gaither’s enLighten.

As a two-time Gospel Music Hall of Fame inductee, celebrating five decades in Christian music, Paschal continues to inspire through heartfelt storytelling, vocal excellence and an enduring message of hope.

Distributed exclusively by Syntax Creative, The Journey is available worldwide on all streaming platforms.

ABOUT JANET PASCHAL

Among the most venerated female vocalists in Christian music, Janet Paschal is a distinguished two-time Gospel Music Hall of Fame inductee as both a solo artist and a member of The Nelons. Known for such hit songs as “Another Soldier’s Coming Home,” “God Will Make A Way” and “The Body and the Blood,” the GRAMMY® and Dove Award nominated recording artist has 17 genre-spanning solo albums to her credit. A member of the North Carolina Music Hall of Fame, Paschal has appeared at Madison Square Garden, Carnegie Hall, The Kennedy Center, and the Sydney Opera House, among numerous renowned venues, and for more than 30 years she has been a fixture on the popular Gaither Homecoming videos and in concerts.

Joining The LeFevres at just 18 years old and rising to prominence with the Gospel trailblazers as they became The Rex Nelon Singers and later The Nelons, Paschal also toured around the world as a singer with Jimmy Swaggart Ministries before launching her lauded solo career. An accomplished songwriter and a gifted author, Paschal’s books include The Good Road and the autobiographical Treasures of the Snow.

ABOUT STOWTOWN RECORDS

A powerhouse independent Gospel music label, StowTown Records is home to renowned pop/inspirational artists David Phelps, Charles Billingsley, Cana’s Voice, TaRanda Greene, Jody McBrayer, as well as acclaimed comedian Tim Lovelace, and some of gospel music’s biggest names, including Ernie Haase & Signature Sound, Booth Brothers, Triumphant Quartet, Doug Anderson, The Browns, The Erwins, Legacy Five, The Kramers, Sunday Drive, The Perrys, The Steeles, Mountclear Jazz, Poet Voices, Zane & Donna King, Peach Goldman, The Taylors and The Craguns. StowTown Records artists have garnered GRAMMY® awards, multiple GMA Dove Awards and chart-topping releases. A burgeoning leader in multi-genre entertainment, StowTown Records launched its newest imprint, StowTown Worship, to serve the Church with a diverse range of music and resources. StowTown Worship features renowned genre pioneer The Brooklyn Tabernacle as its flagship artist. For more information, visit www.stowtownrecords.com.