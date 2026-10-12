The Perrys announce they will transition all concert and church bookings to an in-house operation.

News Release from Stowtown Records

Libbi Perry Stuffle and Joseph Reed will assist with booking inquiries and scheduling, providing direct points of contact for pastors, promoters and organizers interested in bringing The Perrys to churches, concerts, revivals, private events and other special gatherings.

Following many years of working with a booking agency, The Perrys will now communicate and coordinate directly with scheduling the group. The transition represents a return to a more personal approach to scheduling and provides The Perrys with an opportunity to strengthen the relationships that have played an important role throughout the group’s five and a half decades of ministry.

“It will be an honor to work directly with promoters and churches as they book dates for The Perrys,” said Libbi Perry Stuffle. “I love working with people we’ve worked with for many years.”

BOOKING INFORMATION

Phone: 615 880 9360

Mail: PO Box 6, Hendersonville, TN 37077

Schedule: bandsintown.com/theperrys