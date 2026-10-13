Southern Gospel Music Family Asked to Rally Around Danny Funderburk Following Accident

The Southern Gospel music family is being asked to come together to support beloved gospel music vocalist Danny Funderburk following an accident that resulted in the destruction of his motorhome, an essential part of his traveling ministry.

For decades, Funderburk has been a familiar and beloved voice in Southern Gospel music. From his unforgettable years singing tenor with the legendary Cathedral Quartet to his continued ministry today, he has dedicated his life to sharing the Gospel of Jesus Christ through music. His remarkable voice has blessed countless people throughout the years, and his contributions to gospel music earned him a well-deserved place in the Southern Gospel Music Hall of Fame.

Now, friends are asking fellow believers and members of the gospel music community to help encourage a man who has spent a lifetime encouraging others.

According to a GoFundMe campaign organized by Michael Gibson, owner of Imperial Coach in Dayton, Ohio, Funderburk’s 2006 Tiffin Phaeton diesel pusher motorhome was destroyed in an accident. Thankfully, he had full insurance coverage, and the insurance company has agreed to pay $40,000 for the loss. However, that settlement may fall considerably short of the cost of purchasing a comparable, dependable diesel motorhome suitable for the demands of traveling gospel music ministry.

For Funderburk, the motorhome was much more than a recreational vehicle, it was the couple’s full-time home as they traveled and continued their ministry. It was a vital part of his ministry, allowing him to travel thousands of miles to churches, concerts, and gospel music gatherings to share his God-given talent and the message of Jesus Christ.

The campaign also points out that those who dedicate their lives to traveling gospel music ministry often do not have the regular, predictable income associated with traditional employment. This can make obtaining conventional bank financing for an expensive replacement motorhome particularly difficult.

Gibson, who has been Funderburk’s personal friend for many years, is asking the Southern Gospel music family to help him get back on the road. The fundraising goal is $100,000 in additional funds to help Funderburk, along with his $40,000 insurance settlement, purchase a dependable replacement diesel motorhome and continue the ministry to which God has called him.

“This isn’t about luxury or extravagance,” the campaign explains. “It’s about helping a faithful gospel singer continue doing what he has devoted his life to doing: sharing the Good News of Jesus Christ.”

As the campaign reminds supporters, countless people have been encouraged by Funderburk’s singing over the years. His ministry has brought comfort, joy, and inspiration to audiences across the country. Now, the opportunity is here for that same community to be an encouragement to him and his wife, Shelley, during this difficult time.

How You Can Help

The Absolutely Gospel Music family joins fellow believers and friends in encouraging the Southern Gospel music community to pray for Danny and Shelley and consider contributing to the fundraiser. Whether you can give $25, $50, $100, $500, or another amount, every contribution can help move them closer to their goal.

If you are unable to contribute financially, please know that your prayers are just as welcome. We ask that you keep Danny and Shelley lifted up in prayer during this difficult time, asking the Lord to provide for their needs, give them strength and encouragement, and open the doors necessary for Danny to continue the ministry to which God has called him. Sharing the fundraiser with friends, family, churches, and fellow gospel music supporters is another meaningful way to help.

Danny Funderburk has spent a lifetime sharing the hope of Christ through song. Now, let’s come together as a family of faith to help him continue that calling.

The Absolutely Gospel Music family extends our heartfelt prayers to Danny and Shelley during this time. We pray that they feel the love and support of the gospel music community and are reminded that they are not walking through this season alone. May the Lord provide for their needs, strengthen their hearts, and bless them with peace and encouragement in the days ahead.

May God bless Danny and Shelley, and may we each find a way to show them the love of Christ through our prayers, generosity, and support.