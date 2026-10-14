Red Camel Collective Releases Breathtaking Original Single “My Point of View” – Out Now!

Nashville, Tenn. – Red Camel Collective continues its remarkable rise in Bluegrass music with the release of “My Point of View,” an original single that showcases the group’s signature sound and exceptional musicianship. Featuring Heather Berry Mabe, Tony Mabe, Johnathan Dillon and Curt Love, the new recording is the latest single from the band’s highly anticipated sophomore album, Finding Your Way Home, slated for release in early 2027. “My Point of View” is out now on all digital and streaming platforms HERE.

Written solely by Heather, “My Point of View” is a feel-good Bluegrass recording that pairs the band’s trademark blend of driving instrumentation and rich harmonies with an uplifting Gospel message. Built around the reassuring lyric, “You’re doing better than you think, and you’re stronger than you know,” the song delivers a timely reminder of the strength found in every individual. The new single follows the band’s previous chart-topping releases, “Finding Your Way Home,” an IBMA Bluegrass Music Awards nominee for Song of the Year, and “Walk Out In The Rain.” Both songs climbed to No. 1 on the Bluegrass Today Weekly Airplay Chart, further cementing Red Camel Collective’s place among Bluegrass music’s most exciting rising acts.

“I wrote it from the perspective of God. It’s about how He sees past our flaws and shortcomings and right to the heart of us. He sees the bigger picture for our lives that we are just too nearsighted to see. If only we could see ourselves from His point of view, I think we would see just how proud He is of us. That’s what this song is about,” shares Heather Berry Mabe.

With a string of accomplishments already behind them, Red Camel Collective is showing no signs of slowing down as they gear up for the release of Finding Your Way Home in early 2027. Earlier this year, the band made its Grand Ole Opry debut, earning a standing ovation, and performed at the Country Music Hall of Fame as part of its Musician Spotlight series. The group’s continued success has also earned major industry recognition, with Red Camel Collective heading into the 2026 IBMA Bluegrass Music Awards with three nominations: Vocal Group of the Year, Song of the Year for “Finding Your Way Home,” and Female Vocalist of the Year for Heather Berry Mabe. Winners will be announced October 22 in Chattanooga, Tennessee, during IBMA World of Bluegrass. With two No. 1 singles, major award nominations and a new album on the horizon, Red Camel Collective is building serious momentum as it enters its next chapter.

The band has also been invited back to appear at the legendary Grand Ole Opry next month on Friday, November 13. For the latest news, upcoming tour dates and more information about Red Camel Collective, visit redcamelcollective.com.