The Kingdom Heirs celebrate God’s power to make the impossible possible on latest single

October 16, 2026 — After a summer filled with brand new music from beloved Southern Gospel group The Kingdom Heirs, the quartet returns with yet another fresh and upbeat track for Sonlite Records, “Until Faith.” Written by up-and-coming gospel artist/songwriter Matthew Lawson, it’s a glossy and charismatic reminder that with God all things are possible.

“I’m reminded of Matthew 17:20 when I hear this song,” says The Kingdom Heirs’ John Young – whose bright tenor vocal leads the single – as he quotes the verse, “‘So Jesus said to them, “Because of your unbelief; for assuredly, I say to you, if you have faith as a mustard seed, you will say to this mountain, ‘Move from here to there,’ and it will move; and nothing will be impossible for you.”’

“Biblical instances are referred to throughout this song,” Young continues, “where impossible circumstances became possible by faith and trust through God.”

Whether crossing the Red Sea or bringing down the walls of Jericho, Peter striding across the choppy waves or each of us being reached by Christ’s salvation, “Until Faith” is all about placing hope in God and relying on Him in those moments when you feel most helpless. The single’s polished production – drawing from country, Americana, and CCM as well as the Kingdom Heirs’ deep SG roots – is energetic, leaning forward into the beat with a rich, hopeful tone driving home the song’s timely message.

“I really enjoy this upbeat song and can’t wait to perform it live!” Young concludes. “I hope it gives encouragement and reminds us that things might look hopeless, but just for a moment! That’s only how the story’s gonna stay, Until Faith!”

As The Kingdom Heirs sing in lush four-part harmonies:

‘Cause everything changes

When you place your hope in

The only One who does the impossible

Things might look helpless

But just for a moment

That’s only how the story’s gonna stay

Until faith

“Until Faith” is streaming in Dolby Atmos spatial audio on Apple Music, Amazon Music and TIDAL. Listen to it HERE.

About The Kingdom Heirs

From the Mountains of East Tennessee, Southern Gospel Music fills the air and is the home of The Kingdom Heirs, one of Southern Gospel Music’s top Male Quartets. The group started performing in local churches and concert halls and as their music and message spread to a wider audience, so did their popularity and demand. Later in 1982, they began singing at the Silver Dollar City theme park, which is now Dollywood. In 1986 when the theme park took on their new name, The Kingdom Heirs were asked to become the resident gospel group. This year, both The Kingdom Heirs and Dollywood will be celebrating over 40 years of family entertainment. Not only are they one of Dollywood’s favorites, but a favorite to millions everywhere.