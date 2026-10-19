GOSPEL HARMONIES AND LATIN RHYTHMS HALLMARK ERNIE HAASE & SIGNATURE SOUND’S MIAMI LIVE

NASHVILLE, Tenn.—On the heels of 2024’s Live In Memphis and 2023’s Dove Award-winning Live In Amsterdam, GRAMMY® nominated Gospel luminaries Ernie Haase & Signature Sound continue a string of fan favorite on-location recordings with the highly anticipated Miami Live. Bowing October 23 from StowTown Records, the 14-song set—executive produced by Ernie Haase and produced by Wayne Haun—infuses the vibrant rhythms of Miami’s musical heritage with the renowned quartet’s showstopping Gospel harmonies.

Album opener “Moon Over Miami” finds Ernie Haase & Signature Sound paying homage to the Great American Songbook. Imbued with joyful nostalgia, it plots a distinct course for Miami Live standing alongside such familiar toe-tappers as “Someday” and “Happy Rhythm”; group favorite “Oh, What A Savior”; a fresh rendition of “God On The Mountain” featuring special guest Eli Fortner of The McKameys; and an exuberant call-and-response arrangement of “This Little Light of Mine.”

Recorded live at Miami Temple Seventh-Day Adventist Church, home congregation of quartet member Christopher Taylor, Miami Live captures a deeply personal moment for the bass vocalist as his father’s group, Living in Praise, takes the stage alongside Ernie Haase & Signature Sound for the timeless favorite “This Ole House.”

“The crowd represented what we’ve experienced all over the world—high energy, joy, and a youthful love for this music, so Miami was the perfect place to capture that spirit,” Haase explains of the live recording. “We leaned into those old-fashioned Southern Gospel quartet songs that international audiences love just as much as folks here in America, and on a few we added just a hint—a little taste—of Latin rhythms and sounds that felt right at home in Miami.”

“Hello To Christ,” a new track written by Ernie Haase, Wayne Haun, and Joel Lindsey, stands tall among the album’s Gospel greats. “With so many classic songs on this record, we wanted to include an original that fit the vibe,” Haase shares. “It’s a fun song, but it carries a meaningful message. Every morning, you can wake up and say hello to fear, doubt, competition, and everything else pulling at you—or you can say hello to Christ. That’s how I want to start my day, and that’s my hope for everyone who hears this song and the whole record.”

ABOUT ERNIE HAASE & SIGNATURE SOUND

For more than two decades, Ernie Haase & Signature Sound have been delivering songs of hope in four-part harmony. Gospel music’s premier quartet—comprised today of Ernie Haase (tenor), Doug Anderson (baritone), Dustin Doyle (lead), and Christopher Taylor (bass)—the group consistently tops radio charts and has earned four GRAMMY® nominations, numerous Gold and Platinum DVDs, and multiple GMA Dove Awards. Known for such iconic anthems as “Jesus Changed Everything,” “Get Away Jordan,” “Reason Enough,” and Haase’s signature song, “Oh, What a Savior,” Ernie Haase & Signature Sound have performed at the Grand Ole Opry and Carnegie Hall, as well as at NBA and NASCAR events, and they have taken the stage around the world, including concerts in Latvia, South Africa, and New Zealand.

ABOUT STOWTOWN RECORDS

Shaping the sound of Gospel music since 2011, StowTown Records boasts such talents as David Phelps, Janet Paschal, Charles Billingsley, Dan Dean, TaRanda Greene, Mountclear Jazz, and Quarteto Principius; award-winning comedian Tim Lovelace; and some of Gospel’s brightest lights: Ernie Haase & Signature Sound, Booth Brothers, Triumphant Quartet, Doug Anderson, Buddy Mullins, The Browns, The Erwins, Legacy Five, The Kramers, The Steeles, Sunday Drive, The Perrys, The Taylors, Poet Voices, Zane & Donna King, Down East Boys, Peach Goldman, and The Craguns. The company’s StowTown Worship Resource offers an expansive catalog of music and hymn arrangements and digital tools designed to meet the unique needs of modern worship. StowTown Worship Resource is also the label home of The Brooklyn Tabernacle Choir, Prestonwood Worship, and Rock Springs Worship. StowTown Records and StowTown Worship Resource releases are distributed by Syntax Creative.

For further information visit erniehaase.com or stowto wnrecords.com. Follow Ernie Haase & Signature Sound on Facebook, Instagram and You Tube.