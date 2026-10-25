DAYWIND MUSIC GROUP TAKES HOME MULTIPLE HONORS AT IBMA BLUEGRASS MUSIC AWARDS

NASHVILLE, Tenn (October 23, 2026) – Daywind Music Group’s family of bluegrass labels (Billy Blue Records and Edisonic Records) celebrated a great night at the International Bluegrass Music Association (IBMA) Bluegrass Music Awards Thursday night, October 22, 2026, at the Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Auditorium in Chattanooga, TN.

Winners included:

•Collaborative Recording of the Year – “Broken Angels” by The Grascals and Dolly Parton

•Banjo Player of the Year – Kristin Scott Benson (The Grascals)

•Vocal Group of the Year – Authentic Unlimited

A special part of the evening was the debut of the video for “I Am Bluegrass”, a song written by Bob Minner, Virginia Minner, and Joe Mullins and released to bring recognition to the IBMA Trust Fund. The video also premiered earlier today on Billy Blue Records’ YouTube channel. WATCH HERE.

Authentic Unlimited kicked off the night’s performances with their new single, “City of Angels.” The Grascals stunned the auditorium with their performance of the celebrated song “Broken Angels” with Jaelee Roberts (daughter of group founder, Danny) filling in for the late Parton. Australia’s Queen of Bluegrass, Kristy Cox was also included in the night as an awards presenter.



“We have such wonderful creators on our labels and publishing companies,” share Ed Leonard, president of Daywind Music Group. “Their artistry was on full display last night. Our nominees, presenters, performers, and winners brightened the beautiful tapestry that is the bluegrass music community. The Grascals performance of “Broken Angels” with Jaelee Roberts mesmerized the audience while Authentic Unlimited’s performance showed exactly why they are the reigning IBMA Vocal Group of the Year. The video debut of the iconic “I Am Bluegrass” song truly moved the audience. We are so proud of everyone we represent.”



Representing the finest in Southern Gospel and bluegrass music, Daywind Music Group is home to 7 record labels including Daywind Records, New Day Records, Billy Blue Records, Edisonic Records, Vital Records, Big Picture Records, and Thoroughbred Records, as well as the top music publishing company in the genres, Daywind Music Publishing and Billy Blue Music Publishing.

For more information, visit daywindmusicgroup.com.