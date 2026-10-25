Marcia Henry Expands Ministry as Publisher, Signs Powerhouse Songwriters Tammy Dunaway and Ronnie & Juli Stoots

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (October 2026) — Award-winning gospel singer-songwriter Marcia Henry is adding “music publisher” to her storied, four-decade creative journey with the launch of Marcia Henry Music (BMI). Celebrating this milestone, Henry has officially announced the signings of veteran Southern Gospel hitmaker Tammy Dunaway and the husband-and-wife songwriting team Ronnie and Juli Stoots.

Reflecting on this new chapter, Henry shares that she has been deeply blessed by God to write the gospel message for over 40 years. While she has no plans to stop writing her own music, her vision for Marcia Henry Music is to actively lift up, champion, and promote the songs of other gifted writers, expanding her ministry to help their powerful messages reach the world.

Dunaway, widely recognized as the matriarch and primary writer for the acclaimed family group The Dunaways, brings a long résumé of national chart-toppers to the roster. Her catalog features landmark Southern Gospel anthems, including the historic secular crossover and Singing News #1 hit “When There’s No Hope (There Is Grace),” the Absolutely Gospel Music Award-winning “Church In The Kitchen,” and “It’s All About The Blood” (recorded by Brian Free and Assurance).

Dunaway is currently promoting her new global release “That Sounds Like God To Me” (co-written with Henry), alongside “I’ll Show You,” a powerful single from young artist John Carter Ballard out on her newly launched youth and children’s label, Firefly Records.

Joining Dunaway on the roster are Ronnie and Juli Stoots, a powerhouse lyricist duo who have been writing together for nearly 40 years. Ronnie’s foundational background includes touring with the legendary Lanny Wolfe Trio, while Juli’s early writing accolades include a winning title at the Delaware Lambjam contest.

Together, they founded the group Southern Heritage and penned chart-hitting singles like “Reassure Me” (later recorded by The Dunaways) and “I’m Covered by Calvary’s Flow” (recorded by The Florida Boys).

Following a long, quiet season marked by the tragic loss of their eldest son, the couple experienced a profound, divinely inspired creative renewal—writing more music in the last two years than in the previous 35 years combined.

Since joining the MHM roster, Marcia Henry has already secured songwriting cuts for Ronnie and Juli on upcoming, highly anticipated projects from Austin & Ethan Whisnant, Old Tradition, and Debra Perry & Jaidyn’s Call.

With major label holds and new artist recordings already underway for the new signees, Marcia Henry Music is well-positioned to shape the landscape of Christian radio and choral music for years to come.