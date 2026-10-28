JASON LOVINS BAND OPENS HISTORIC NEW CHAPTER WITH STOWTOWN RECORDS

NASHVILLE, Tenn.—Known for a unique confluence of country, gospel, and worship styles hallmarking an acclaimed two-decade discography, the Jason Lovins Band has inked an exclusive recording agreement with industry leader StowTown Records. Celebrating the historic milestone, which marks the Kentucky-based group’s first-ever label partnership, the Jason Lovins Band’s StowTown debut, “We’re Letting Hope In,” is now available on all streaming platforms.



Penned by Blake Walker, Corey Voss, Baily Hager, and Harley Rowell and produced by Wayne Haun and Kris Crunk, the pop/country worship anthem carries both the sonic and lyrical signatures that have long endeared audiences to the Jason Lovins Band’s music and ministry. An unbridled celebration of God’s deliverance—a theme mirroring Lovins’ own life story—“We’re Letting Hope In” confidently proclaims: “We’re shaking off these chains and shackles/Dancing in Your freedom/We’re letting hope in/Lord, we receive it.”



“The Jason Lovins Band has carved out a unique space in the music industry through impactful music that carries a powerful message,” states StowTown Records President and CEO Landon Beene. “Our StowTown Records team is honored to be the first to represent this amazing group with label support, and we believe deeply in both the music and the potential to expand their reach within the broader worship community.”

Adds StowTown Records Director of A&R Mary Alice Lovelace, “Beyond the artistry, there is a sincere passion to serve and inspire others, and we are excited to help champion that calling and the impact it can have on the Church and beyond.”

“We’re Letting Hope In” is the first single from the Jason Lovins Band’s full-length StowTown Records debut slated for release next year. “I’m not sure anyone has ever signed a record deal on their 12th album, but here we are opening a new chapter with StowTown, and we couldn’t be more excited,” Jason Lovins says. “StowTown understands who we are and what we do. Landon said to me, ‘I don’t want to change anything you are doing; I just want more people to know who you are so let’s partner to make that happen.’ That was all I needed to hear. We are so excited about these songs and can’t wait to share them with the world!”

Tracks, chord charts, choral arrangements, and other assets for “We’re Letting Hope In” will be available from StowTown Worship Resource, enabling church music teams to utilize the powerful anthem in a variety of corporate worship experiences.

ABOUT THE JASON LOVINS BAND

Firmly anchored in Jason Lovins’ Appalachian heritage, the Jason Lovins Band has been delivering modern arrangements of sacred hymns alongside their own acclaimed originals since 2005. Lovins’ personal testimony propels the band’s mission and purpose, and they have released 11 full-length recordings to date, including the three-volume Songs From Sunday series and two Christmas projects. Helmed by Lovins and comprised of members Rodney Mora, Aaron Crozier, Jonathan Nicholson, and Jake Forsten, the Jason Lovins Band has opened for Michael W. Smith, Steven Curtis Chapman, Crowder, and Point of Grace, among others. In addition, the group has appeared at Billy Graham Crusades and multiple Southern Baptist state conventions, and they perform at numerous churches and conferences around the country each year.

Jason Lovins’ life is a testament to the faithfulness of God—the only Father he has ever known. Born in Huntington, West Virginia, to a 15-year-old girl who was assaulted and impregnated by a stranger as she walked home from the community swimming pool, Lovins was raised by his mother and grandmother in a devout household of faith. As a child he traveled throughout Appalachia with his grandmother’s Gospel singing group, but it was his first encounter with contemporary Christian music as a teenager that changed the trajectory of his life. Immediately captivated by the modern worship he heard at a youth group meeting, Lovins was inspired to embark on a lifelong mission of ministry-driven music.

ABOUT STOWTOWN RECORDS

Shaping the sound of Gospel music since 2011, StowTown Records boasts such talents as David Phelps, Janet Paschal, Charles Billingsley, Dan Dean, TaRanda Greene, Mountclear Jazz, and Quarteto Principius; award-winning comedian Tim Lovelace; and some of Gospel’s brightest lights: Ernie Haase & Signature Sound, Booth Brothers, Triumphant Quartet, Doug Anderson, Buddy Mullins, The Browns, The Erwins, Legacy Five, The Kramers, The Steeles, Sunday Drive, The Perrys, The Taylors, Poet Voices, Zane & Donna King, Down East Boys, Peach Goldman, and The Craguns. The company’s StowTown Worship Resource offers an expansive catalog of music and hymn arrangements and digital tools designed to meet the unique needs of modern worship. StowTown Worship Resource is also the label home of The Brooklyn Tabernacle Choir, Prestonwood Worship, and Rock Springs Worship. StowTown Records and StowTown Worship Resource releases are distributed by Syntax Creative.

For further information, visit jasonlovins.com, stowtow nrecords.com or turningpointpr .com. Follow the Jason Lovins Band on Instagram and Facebook.