Southern Gospel Soloist John Shaver Releases New Album Change in My Life

WINTER GARDEN, Fla. — Southern Gospel solo artist John Shaver will release his new ten-song album, Change in My Life, on November 6, 2026. The testimony-driven project shares the message of the life-changing grace, hope and truth found in Jesus Christ.

Based in Winter Garden, Florida, Shaver ministers through John Shaver Ministries with the guiding purpose of sharing “Music with a Message.” In addition to traveling as a Southern Gospel solo artist, he serves as a pastor at GracePointe Winter Garden.

Produced by Dustin Jenkins, Change in My Life reflects Shaver’s personal testimony and his desire to share the Gospel through songs about grace, prayer, faith and the life-changing power of Jesus Christ.

The album includes Shaver’s original song “Everyone Needs Grace,” which reached No. 1 on WCGB Radio and No. 48 on the REAL Southern Gospel Radio chart. The song reflects the central message of Shaver’s ministry—that everyone, regardless of their story or circumstances, needs the grace of God. Alongside “Everyone Needs Grace,” the album features six additional original songs and three timeless Gospel classics.

“The title Change in My Life says exactly what this album means to me,” Shaver shares. “Jesus has completely changed my life, and I want every song I sing to point people toward Him. My prayer is that this album will encourage someone, strengthen their faith and remind them that the same Jesus who changed me can change their life too.”

Change in My Life releases November 6 and will be available for streaming and download across major digital platforms. CDs and USB copies may also be purchased directly from John Shaver Ministries.

For more information about John Shaver, the new album, interview opportunities or ministry bookings, visit JTSMinistries.com.

About John Shaver

John Shaver is a Southern Gospel artist and minister whose passion is sharing the message of the Bible through Word and worship. Having served in ministry for most of his life, John combines heartfelt testimony with powerful songs for one purpose: to point people to the grace of God. His desire is to reach the lost, encourage believers and lift up the name of Jesus wherever God opens the door.