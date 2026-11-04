TODD AGNEW’S IMPASSIONED ‘STILL WORTHY’ LEADS THE BATTLE FOR HEAVEN AND EARTH: THE SOUNDTRACK

NASHVILLE, Tenn.—In celebration of yesterday’s release of the highly anticipated Thomas Nelson epic novel The Battle for Heaven and Earth, by Dallas Theological Seminary President Mark M. Yarbrough and bestselling author Jerry B. Jenkins (The Chosen, Left Behind), StowTown Records unveils “Still Worthy,” the lead single from The Battle for Heaven and Earth: The Soundtrack.

Now available on all streaming platforms, “Still Worthy” is performed by beloved Dove Award-nominated singer/songwriter Todd Agnew, marking his return to the studio after more than a decade. Penned by Yarbrough and produced by Emmy and Dove Award-winner Kris Crunk, “Still Worthy” is a heart-cry of faith proclaiming a confident message of trust in God’s sovereignty amidst sorrow and struggle. Opening with Agnew’s raw, unflinching a cappella vocal, the track’s dramatic minor-key arrangement builds with intention as strings and percussion swell, ultimately segueing into an impassioned anthem of praise.

“Still Worthy” is inspired by Part 1, “The Rebellion,” in The Batte for Heaven and Earth, Yarbrough and Jenkins’ sweeping speculative novel depicting the origin of evil through a rebellion in Heaven, the fall of Lucifer, angelic warfare, and the battle for Earth’s inhabitants. Blending immersive world-building with biblical themes and mythic conflict, the book explores loyalty, temptation, sacrifice, and redemption through a cinematic story of spiritual warfare.

“Our team is excited about this compelling and impactful book, and we count it a privilege to partner with Mark Yarbrough and Jerry Jenkins on The Battle For Heaven and Earth: The Soundtrack,” says StowTown Records Director of A&R Mary Alice Lovelace. “Mark’s musical compositions, coupled with Kris Crunk’s genius production, offer an immersive audio experience that further brings to life this epic story.”

The Battle for Heaven and Earth: The Soundtrack is set for release January 15 from StowTown Records. Featuring guest turns from Big Daddy Weave’s Mike Weaver, Ernie Haase & Signature Sound, Aaron Shust, TaRanda Greene, and Travis Cottrell, among others, the project’s 10 tracks were composed by The Battle For Heaven and Earth co-author Mark M. Yarbrough. President of Dallas Theological Seminary, as well as a professor of Bible exposition and a sought-after speaker, Yarbrough is also the author of How to Read the Bible Like a Seminary Professor, among other titles.

A variety of assets for “Still Worthy,” including lead sheets, chord charts, and orchestral arrangements, will be available from StowTown Worship Resource.

ABOUT STOWTOWN RECORDS

Shaping the sound of Gospel music since 2011, StowTown Records boasts such talents as David Phelps, Janet Paschal, Charles Billingsley, Dan Dean, TaRanda Greene, Jason Lovins Band, Mountclear Jazz, and Quarteto Principius; award-winning comedian Tim Lovelace; and some of Gospel’s brightest lights: Ernie Haase & Signature Sound, Booth Brothers, Triumphant Quartet, Doug Anderson, Buddy Mullins, The Browns, The Erwins, Legacy Five, The Kramers, The Steeles, Sunday Drive, The Perrys, The Taylors, Poet Voices, Zane & Donna King, Down East Boys, Peach Goldman, and The Craguns. The company’s StowTown Worship Resource offers an expansive catalog of music and hymn arrangements and digital tools designed to meet the unique needs of modern worship. StowTown Worship Resource is also the label home of The Brooklyn Tabernacle Choir, Prestonwood Worship, and Rock Springs Worship. StowTown Records and StowTown Worship Resource releases are distributed by Syntax Creative.

For further information on “Still Worthy” and The Battle for Heaven and Earth: The Soundtrack, visit stowtownreco rds.com. For more information on The Battle for Heaven and Earth, visit thebattleforheavenandear thbook.com.