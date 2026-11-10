Johnny Owens Keeps The Bakersfield Torch Burning With Holiday Classic “Santa Looked A Lot Like Daddy”

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Country music artist Johnny Owens is set to bring a dose of classic Bakersfield cheer to the holiday season with the release of his new festive single, a cover of the timeless holiday classic “Santa Looked a Lot Like Daddy,” arriving on all major streaming platforms today. The single was premiered digitally by American Country Network and featured by GodTube, My Kind Of Country with Scott Wikle, and Steve Harmon on West Wood One’s Country Gold.

Originally co-written and recorded by his father, country music legend Buck Owens, and his longtime guitarist Don Rich in 1965, “Santa Looked a Lot Like Daddy” tells the lighthearted, humorous story of a child sneaking downstairs on Christmas Eve only to realize that Old Saint Nick looks suspiciously familiar. The original single famously peaked at No. 2 on Billboard’s Christmas singles chart. Now, exactly 20 years since his father’s passing in 2006, Johnny Owens steps up to the microphone to deliver a fresh yet historically faithful rendition that preserves the raw energy, driving rhythm, and signature twang of the historic Bakersfield Sound.

“Santa Looked a Lot Like Daddy” is available for download and streaming worldwide HERE

“I’m excited to release my version of “Santa Looked a Lot Like Daddy,” shares Owens. “It’s always been a special song to me, not only because my dad wrote and recorded it, but because it’s become such a fun part of his Christmas legacy. Getting to put my own touch on it while honoring Dad and the original was something I really wanted to do. I hope it brings back some great memories for longtime fans and becomes part of Christmas for a whole new generation.”



The release follows on the heels of Johnny’s widely praised late-2026 singles, “Act Naturally” and “Together Again,” which have served as powerful previews for his forthcoming full-length tribute compilation album. The 10-track collection is designed to celebrate Buck’s extraordinary career while introducing a new generation of listeners to traditional, unfiltered country storytelling.

Fans can expect to hear the holiday track alongside timeless Buck Owens staples, Merle Haggard classics, and behind-the-scenes stories on Johnny Owens’ current tour, “Johnny Owens and the Bakersfield Sound,” which is actively extending dates into 2027.

For more information on Johnny Owens, visit johnnyowensmusic.com.