SGMG Honors Ed Leonard with Lifetime Achievement Award

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Ed Leonard was honored today with the Lifetime Achievement Award presented by the Southern Gospel Music Guild (SGMG) at the Museum of Christian Gospel Music Hall of Fame in Nashville, Tennessee.

The special recognition celebrates Leonard’s lasting contributions and impact on Gospel music throughout his career. His influence on the industry and dedication to the music have made him a respected figure among artists, industry professionals, and Gospel music fans.

The Lifetime Achievement Award recognizes individuals whose work and commitment have helped shape the Gospel music industry and leave a lasting legacy for future generations.

Today’s presentation provided an opportunity for the Gospel music community to recognize and celebrate Leonard’s contributions and the mark he has made on the industry.

AbsolutelyGospel.com congratulates Ed Leonard on this well-deserved honor!