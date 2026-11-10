The Guardians Announce Changes as Full-Time Quartet, Plan Special 2027 Farewell Tour

After nearly 40 years of ministry through Southern Gospel music, The Guardians are preparing to turn a new page, announcing plans to conclude their full-time touring ministry following a special series of appearances throughout 2027.

Dubbed “The Ones You Loved One More Time,” the limited tour will give the quartet an opportunity to reconnect with longtime supporters and express their appreciation to the churches, pastors, promoters, venues, and fans who have been part of their journey since the group’s founding in 1988.

With founding members Dean Hickman and Neil Uhrig helping establish the group’s legacy, The Guardians have enjoyed a remarkable history in Southern Gospel music. Their career has included multiple number-one songs, numerous Singing News Fan Award nominations, and multiple Gospel Music Association Dove Award nominations. Through it all, the group’s greatest passion has remained the opportunity to share the hope of Jesus Christ through music.

The announcement comes following bass singer Pat Barker’s decision to step away from full-time travel. As the group’s schedule continued to grow, Barker recognized that the demands of life on the road were increasingly taking him away from his family and responsibilities at his home church.

“After a great deal of thought and prayer, I knew I needed to make a change,” Barker shared. “This was not an easy decision, because I love these men, and I love what we have been able to do together.”

Barker informed the other members that he would be able to continue traveling with the group through January 2027. Following those discussions, the members made the difficult decision to bring The Guardians’ full-time ministry to a close rather than continue without him.

He was quick to emphasize that the decision originated with him and that his fellow group members have been supportive throughout the process.

“I want to be clear that this began with my decision,” Barker explained. “The men of The Guardians have been gracious to me through this entire process. I love and respect these men, and I’m grateful for the years we have shared together.”

Rather than simply bring their full-time touring schedule to an end, the group will reunite for 35 select appearances throughout the remainder of 2027. These dates will provide an opportunity to celebrate the music, friendships, and memories that have defined The Guardians’ ministry for nearly four decades.

“When the guys asked if we could do some select dates together, it felt like a wonderful way to say thank you,” Barker said. “We know there are people who have supported The Guardians for many years. We want the chance to see as many of them as we can, and thank them for being a part of this journey.”

The Guardians plan to honor all previously scheduled appearances through January 2027. However, the transition to a limited schedule will require the cancellation of some dates that had been planned for later in the year.

Barker expressed his sincere apologies to the churches, promoters, pastors, and venues affected by those changes, acknowledging the time and preparation involved in hosting an event and thanking them for their understanding.

As The Guardians look toward this final season of full-time ministry and the special appearances ahead, the members are reflecting with gratitude on the countless people who have supported them since 1988. Whether through prayers, concert attendance, radio airplay, or simply sharing their music with others, each has played a part in the group’s story.

The group also extends special appreciation to The Harper Agency and Daywind Records for their tremendous support and partnership throughout the years.

Additional details regarding “The Ones You Loved One More Time” tour and the 35 scheduled appearances are expected to be announced in the coming days and weeks.

While the road ahead will look different, The Guardians are looking forward to one more opportunity to celebrate the music and ministry that have meant so much to them and to the many people who have made this journey possible.

From all of us at Absolutely Gospel Music, thank you to The Guardians for nearly four decades of faithful ministry, incredible music, and a lasting impact on Southern Gospel music. We are grateful for the memories, the friendships, and the many ways you have shared the Gospel through song. Praying for God’s continued blessings for each of you in the days ahead!