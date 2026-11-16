AGM NewsAGM Top 40 ChartPositive Country
AGM TOP 40 CHART- NOVEMBER 2026
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|SONG / ARTIST
|1
|Cling To It
Brian Free & Assurance
|2
|The Battle Is Not Yours
Southbound
|3
|Through The Fire
Jason Crabb
|4
|Taste And See
The Erwins
|5
|Welcome To Heaven
Triumphant Quartet
|6
|Mountains Are Made To Climb
Sunday Drive
|7
|Ain’t That The Truth
Joseph Habedank
|8
|Peace, Love, Joy
The Taylors
|9
|I’m Still Not Ashamed
Peach Goldman
|10
|Washed Away
The Williamsons
|11
|Still Jesus
The Kingsmen
|12
|Yes And Amen
11th Hour
|13
|It Could Have Been A Mountain
Tribute Quartet
|14
|Jesus Never Met A Sinner (He Couldn’t Save)
Kingdom Heirs
|15
|Hallelujah, What A Savior
Greater Vision
|16
|Your Grace & Mercy
Gaither Vocal Band
|17
|Mama Knows
Karen Peck & New River
|18
|It’ll Be Worth It After All
Darin and Brooke Aldridge
|19
|The Right Side Of The Dirt
Jonathan Wilburn
|20
|Hello To Christ (Live)
Ernie Haase & Signature Sound
|21
|Singing With The Saints
The Guardians
|22
|A God Like That
Lee Park Worship
|23
|My Lord Will Send A Moses
Mylon Hayes Family
|24
|What God Does
The Perrys
|25
|Shout
The Allens
|26
|Keep On Shining
Doug Anderson
|27
|And We Will
Kramers
|28
|Jesus Is The Answer
The Collingsworth Family
|29
|A New Beginning
The Whisnants
|30
|The Anthem (Psalm 98)
Phillips & Banks
|31
|No Rock
Jeff & Sheri Easter
|32
|Faith, Family Forever
Todd & Rhonda Nelon feat. Autumn Street Nelon
|33
|This Old House
Mark Trammell Quartet
|34
|Trust In God
The Browders
|35
|One More Reason
Tim Menzies
|36
|Sing A Hallelujah
High Road
|37
|Truth Is Marching On
Jim & Melissa Brady
|38
|Jesus Is Coming Soon
The Inspirations feat. The Oak Ridge Boys
|39
|Trumpet Of Jesus
Charles Billingsley
|40
|I Thank God
Jason Lovins Band feat. The Booth Brothers
ABSOLUTELY GOSPEL MUSIC