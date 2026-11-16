# SONG / ARTIST

1 Cling To It

Brian Free & Assurance

2 The Battle Is Not Yours

Southbound

3 Through The Fire

Jason Crabb

4 Taste And See

The Erwins

5 Welcome To Heaven

Triumphant Quartet

6 Mountains Are Made To Climb

Sunday Drive

7 Ain’t That The Truth

Joseph Habedank

8 Peace, Love, Joy

The Taylors

9 I’m Still Not Ashamed

Peach Goldman

10 Washed Away

The Williamsons

11 Still Jesus

The Kingsmen

12 Yes And Amen

11th Hour

13 It Could Have Been A Mountain

Tribute Quartet

14 Jesus Never Met A Sinner (He Couldn’t Save)

Kingdom Heirs

15 Hallelujah, What A Savior

Greater Vision

16 Your Grace & Mercy

Gaither Vocal Band

17 Mama Knows

Karen Peck & New River

18 It’ll Be Worth It After All

Darin and Brooke Aldridge

19 The Right Side Of The Dirt

Jonathan Wilburn

20 Hello To Christ (Live)

Ernie Haase & Signature Sound

21 Singing With The Saints

The Guardians

22 A God Like That

Lee Park Worship

23 My Lord Will Send A Moses

Mylon Hayes Family

24 What God Does

The Perrys

25 Shout

The Allens

26 Keep On Shining

Doug Anderson

27 And We Will

Kramers

28 Jesus Is The Answer

The Collingsworth Family

29 A New Beginning

The Whisnants

30 The Anthem (Psalm 98)

Phillips & Banks

31 No Rock

Jeff & Sheri Easter

32 Faith, Family Forever

Todd & Rhonda Nelon feat. Autumn Street Nelon

33 This Old House

Mark Trammell Quartet

34 Trust In God

The Browders

35 One More Reason

Tim Menzies

36 Sing A Hallelujah

High Road

37 Truth Is Marching On

Jim & Melissa Brady

38 Jesus Is Coming Soon

The Inspirations feat. The Oak Ridge Boys

39 Trumpet Of Jesus

Charles Billingsley