I am so happy to be back posting and I sincerely appreciate everyone’s prayers as I have been recuperating from surgery! As I try to make up for my lost time being away, diving back into this series on the Greenes, I am combining my reviews for TaRanda’s first 2 recordings with the group, “A Special Time” and “A Home in My Heart” into one article…so let’s dive right in!

Picking up where we left off a few weeks ago…with Milena’s departure from the Greenes in late 1997, the Greenes found themselves once again needing a female singer, and once again, their sister Kim gave them a name…TaRanda Kiser, who actually first met Kim just one week prior to meeting the Greenes!

TaRanda grew up in Florida and sang with her mom, dad and brother as the Kiser Family. They were somewhat familiar with Southern Gospel as a genre, mostly mixed groups such as the Hoppers, Nelons, Lesters, etc. At a Bill Bailey event in Florida, TaRanda took part in a talent contest and sang on the main stage that night, where Kim and Connie both heard her sing (the Hoppers were on the program that night) and talked with her after her solo performance.

In TaRanda’s conversation with Kim, she told TaRanda her brothers were looking for a female singer and would pass her name on to them. As fate would have it, the following week, TaRanda met the Greenes and introduced herself to Tony, who told her to send them a demo. TaRanda quickly learned “When I Knelt, the Blood Fell”, and she sent them the demo the following week, and she was officially hired on Thanksgiving weekend in 1997.

Each female that was a part of the Greenes brought their own unique sound and character to the group, and TaRanda was no exception. TaRanda was born in 1979 (the year the Greenes started singing), and she was 18 years old when she joined the Greenes in late fall of 1997, bringing with her a certain youthfulness and charisma to the group.

As we’ve discussed in this series multiple times, the Greenes had a very distinct style of singing, where they tended to sing behind the beat, along with those massive free for all endings on those power ballads. Adjusting to that style was difficult at first for TaRanda, but she was a trooper, and Kim helped her adapt to blend with Tony and Tim and she became a force to be reckoned with! As TaRanda grew as a singer, she became a fierce vocalist and stylist, and she remains one of the foremost female vocalists in Christian Music today!

“A Special Time” (1998)

As the calendar flipped to 1998, the Greenes were back in the studio recording their next release titled, “A Special Time”, which came out on ACA Records, in conjunction with New Haven Records, via a distribution deal.

Over the next several years, the Greenes developed and maintained a strong relationship with New Haven Records, which was a label that was created almost 10 years earlier by former Canaan Records executive, Ken Harding. The label seemed to focus on the black gospel field, but also supported Southern Gospel, Country & Bluegrass Gospel, releasing music by such artists as the Florida Boys, JD Sumner & the Stamps, Chicago Mass Choir, Al Green, Music City Mass Choir, Steve Brock, Chuck Wagon Gang, Glen Campbell, Gold City, and of course, the Greenes.

Produced by Tim Greene, with strings and brass arranged by Steve Mauldin, “A Special Time” was a bit more low-key and slower paced than previous recordings by the Greenes.

Additionally, the overall quality of production wasn’t nearly as “slick” as their last recording was. I will state that I love the live strings and brass on “A Special Time”, as Steve Mauldin did his usual outstanding job arranging those, but the overall production value just wasn’t quite there for this recording. In fact, I remember thinking at the time that this must be a table project, rather than a mainline recording, but a single was released from it, and it did pretty decently for the Greenes; and we’ll get into that song in just a bit.

Naturally, “A Special Time” features those classic Greenes’ power ballads and anthems (as well as those tender ballads) such as the Lucy Hemingway penned, “In the Cross I Glory”, along with “This Same Jesus”, “He Cried” and “The Shepherd Died for the Sheep”, all written by Tim, and the tender Michael Combs penned ballad, “Bedtime Stories”, which is one of my favorites! At that time, Combs was signed to Tim’s ACA label, and he was enjoying tremendous success throughout the 90’s and 2000’s with his unique style of songwriting, singing and stage delivery!

In addition to those songs, there are a couple of similarly titled tunes including “That Same Hand”, written by Tim, and “That Same God”, which was written by a lady named Laura Allen.

There are a couple of other songs I definitely want to call out from this recording that I felt were true highlights…

The highly invigorating “Inside the Gate”, which was written by JD Sumner and originally recorded by the Blackwood Brothers way back in 1956 on their “Hymn Sing” album, is a highlight of the recording.

I remember originally thinking that this classic tune was an unusual pick for the Greenes to record, but they made the song their own and it became a popular concert favorite, always leaving the crowd on their feet. It’s funny to me hearing TaRanda belt out the lyrics of this fast-paced tune and being that she was pretty unfamiliar with the quartet side of Southern Gospel Music, she belts out this song like a boss!

Also worth mentioning, TaRanda is just 18 years old, and she hadn’t quite developed her full voice yet, so she sounds a little thinner than we’re accustomed to hearing her in later years with the Greenes, but she blends in perfectly with Tim and Tony.

Neat story concerning this song…the Greenes were singing during the 1998 Great Western Quartet Convention in California and were closing their set with “Inside the Gate”. Up next on the program was JD Sumner & the Stamps, and as JD was waiting in the wings, he decides to join the Greenes on stage on his song, and after multiple encores, the crowd just ate it up! The Greenes had not quite made a name for themselves on the West Coast, and with that solid endorsement from JD Sumner, the door opened for the Greenes for future successful West Coast tours!

Another highlight from “A Special Time” is the Tim Greene penned, “What Would Jesus Do?”, which was the lone single release from this recording, topping out at #20 in the December 1998 Singing News chart.

Inspired by the “WWJD” bracelets that had become popular at the time, the song has a slight “blues” feel, with the guitar work giving it a bit of a Charles Johnson vibe to it. It was a great song and was a little different musically, for the Greenes.

Additionally, the Greenes went back and re-cut the Joel Hemphill penned, “Testimony”, which they originally recorded back in 1990, on their first recording with Amy Lambert. Sticking pretty closely to their original arrangement, TaRanda delivers her own interpretation, and the Greenes did a fantastic job with their updated cut of the song.

“A Home in My Heart” (1999)

In early 1999, the Greenes released their second recording with TaRanda titled, “A Home in My Heart”, which was released independently on ACA Records.

Produced by Roger Talley, with orchestrations provided by Milton Smith, who was a wonderful orchestrator that was utilized quite a bit during the 90’s, 2000’s, 2010’s, and is still highly sought after today as well.

Smith was an outstanding musician and orchestrator, who had traveled professionally for a time in the late 70’s with JD Sumner & the Stamps, and then later with the Singing Americans during the mid-80’s. He eventually opened his own successful recording studio in Fayetteville, North Carolina, and became a highly sought after orchestrator for both live strings and brass, as well as synthesized orchestrations.

In my opinion, Smith was the best at trying to give artists that full orchestral sound without the cost of using real strings and brass, but despite his tremendous work (which I greatly admire, as I have actually utilized his services for myself), it’s just not the same as live orchestrations.

With just 9 songs and clocking in at just under 28 minutes, “A Home in my Heart” is a short recording, but compared to “A Special Time”, it was pretty upbeat overall. Much like “A Special Time”, I always considered “A Home in my Heart” to be more of a table project, but once again, one song did manage to be released to radio and saw some brief chart action.

Additionally, while production-wise, “A Home in my Heart” was a better sounding recording than “A Special Time” was, there are a few similarities between the two, as they both had a similar feel overall, and the types of songs they recorded are pretty similar.

The biggest highlight of the recording for me was the Sandy Knight penned tune, “Angels Everywhere”.

This fiddle and steel guitar infested tune was a huge popular concert favorite for the Greenes, and it remains one of my all-time favorite TaRanda features. In fact, this is the song that made me a TaRanda fan!

I honestly don’t remember if this song was ever released to radio, but it should have been, as I firmly believe it would have performed very well in the charts for the Greenes; maybe not a #1 or top 5 hit, but definitely a top 10 (or close to it)!

The more understated, “What a Homecoming Day” always resonated with me for some reason. Featuring both Tony and TaRanda, JD Sumner wrote this song many years ago, and the Blackwood Brothers recorded it on their 1961 album, “The Pearly White City”. JD Sumner & the Stamps also recorded it on JD’s final recording, “The Final Sessions”, which was released in 1999. The song seemed to fit Tony like a glove, and I love the Greenes low-key, countryfied approach to it.

The group also brought back an older Joel Hemphill tune entitled, “Ready to Leave”, which was recorded around the same time (late 1973/early 1974) by the Hemphills (“Ready to Leave”) and the Kingsmen (“Big & Live”). The Happy Goodman Family likely recorded it first, on their 1973 album, “The Legendary Goodmans”, charting the song as high as #27 in March and April 1974.

Nearly 50 years later, the Down East Boys cut it on their 2022 recording, “The Stories We Tell”, eventually taking the song all the way to #2 In the January 2023 Singing News chart.

The Greenes re-cut, “If You’ll Move Over”, which was an early concert favorite for them that they originally recorded on their 1986 album, “When He Sees Me”. Featuring Tony and TaRanda, the song enjoyed a resurrected life, and it once again became a big concert favorite for the Greenes during this time.

The lone single release from “A Home in my Heart” was the Tim Lovelace/Daryl Williams penned anthem, “I’m Still Not Ashamed”, which just barely made it into the Singing News Top 40 chart, stalling out at #38 for October 1999.

Other songs include “Things That God Can’t Do”, which was written by Jeff Ferguson (who would later contribute several outstanding songs the Greenes would go on to record) and Dan Adkins. Additionally, Tim contributed several tunes including “I Was There”, the patriotic, “The Land I Love” and the peppy, “When Praises Go Up”, which became a big concert favorite for the Greenes.

Final Thoughts

“A Special Time” and “A Home in My Heart” were, what I would consider to be, more transitional in nature, as the Greenes were gelling as a group with TaRanda, and they were a pretty good representation of the Greenes at the time.

Both recordings have a very similar feel, with “A Home in My Heart” being a bit more upbeat overall, and I sometimes have a hard time remembering which songs are on which recording…and I usually have a very good memory recalling a recording’s song list.

I know when I bought them, I enjoyed a few select songs, but I wasn’t necessarily a fan of either recording, though “A Home in My Heart” has grown on me quite a bit more than “A Special Time”. Nonetheless, both were good recordings, but they just didn’t offer the same quality of music I’d come to expect from the Greenes.

Before 1999 was done, the Greenes would be back in the studio recording a phenomenal mainline project that would be released before years end, and it was truly glorious! With these last 2 recordings, I honestly wasn’t sure where the Greenes were going musically, but my faith was restored with this next release, and we’ll dive into that recording in our next article!

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