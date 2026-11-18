I look back at pictures of the place in amazement. Oh, the front porch of that 1930’s bungalow was nothing to write home about, but at least it was structurally sound and represented a pretty decent place to play on a rainy day. It was perfectly good for riding a tricycle back and forth. The back porch, however, was held together with a hundred random bricks and boards shoved between the stucco foundation and the decking, jacking the whole thing up. There was a metal pole borrowed from somewhere propping up one end of the roof and a vertical two by four waiting to be knocked out of place by a stiff breeze.

Mom’s wringer washer occupied the space just to the right of the slamming screen door that lead into the kitchen. The rest of the porch was cluttered with the paraphernalia that had nowhere else to go…an old cast iron stove, wash tubs turned upside down to drain, my older brother’s paper route bicycle, brooms and mops and empty milk bottles awaiting the milkman for redemption. The window and door frames were more termite than wood, and chunks of stucco would sometimes just let go and come crashing down for no apparent reason.

Step inside the back door and you would find a white kitchen table and chairs, enamel horribly chipped, sitting on red and black checkerboard tile. The bottom half of the wall was covered in a red linoleum wainscoting that resembled tile, and the top portion was wallpapered in white and green ivy vines. I still have the red and white checked curtains that hung above the sink. That’s the kitchen I see in my dreams.

By today’s standards there wasn’t much furniture….a couple of arm chairs, a small lamp table, ancient upright piano, a sometimes working Admiral TV with its 12 inch screen, big Philco radio/record player, small dining table and an davenette. That’s an old term for a sofa where the back dropped down to make a bed, and if you ever had to sleep on it and you hit that center support section, you knew it.

Little scatter rugs covered the places where the floor cloth had worn bare. No wall to wall carpeting there.

The bedrooms were furnished even more sparsely. We three girls shared one tiny room and a cardboard closet. All our toys were in one box that slid neatly across the cold linoleum under the baby bed. And my two brothers, who couldn’t have been more different, shared another room. When I think about it now, they remind me of Wally and “The Beav”.

Winters down on Penning were cold and drafty, and when the coal ran out and delivery was days away, mom hung a quilt in the kitchen door. We all huddled together in there as she baked a pie and then cinnamon rolls out of the left over dough, anything to keep the oven going for a while. I can still smell the cinnamon and hot brown sugar. I remember one year Dad chopping up the bed slats as kindling, much to Mom’s chagrin. But I guess you do what you have to do to keep the family warm.

Sounds like I’ve painted a pretty bleak picture so far. But what I haven’t told you is that with all its shortcomings….with all its faulty and sometimes bare wiring…with its cracked plaster….with its leaking roof…with its lack of insulation and constant heat loss…that place was heaven. And as strange as it sounds when I think of the things in my life that I am most thankful for, the first thing that pops into my head is that little house just this side of the tracks.

I can still feel it. That house swayed with gospel music from our chunky 78’s on that old Philco, and sometimes through the static on the radio we could pick up Rev. J. Bazzel Mull and Mrs. Mull in the distance as they played the Chuck Wagon Gang and other favorites. That out of tune piano where middle C always stuck came to life when my sister, Darlene, played the daylights out of it. My Dad took turns screeching out a melody on his fiddle or honking away on his alto sax to “He’s My King” from the Red Back Hymnal. Then my brother Donnie would bring out his trombone. I guess I thought all families did that.

That house is where somehow Mom always eeked out something wonderful for us to eat. Dad worked three jobs at times to pay for it, but she could make the most ordinary fare taste amazing. There were seven of us, and Sunday dinner was green beans, mashed potatoes and one small smother fried chicken with gravy. It’s funny how Dad said the back was his favorite piece and I never saw Mom eat but just a few nibbles of anything. It was never fancy and usually revolved around whatever was cheap. We might have breakfast for supper… eggs and milk gravy with fried potatoes and biscuits and Dad’s favorite, canned spinach. I know. Odd pairing that. We had bean dumplings or cherry dumplings or Mom’s chicken pot pie. If we were fortunate enough to have a ham bone and some beans, that crunchy cornbread with it was amazing. Sometimes there was no meat, so we might have just a big pot of macaroni cheese soup. I still crave that stuff.

I guess we were goofy kids because we made up our own silly games and laughed until our stomachs hurt. I’d love to laugh like that again. Over decades Mom and Dad improved the house a little at a time. As an adult I have lived in better homes. I have certainly lived in better neighborhoods. But I have never been as happy as I was in that junky little house with my family gathered around.

That little house is where I first heard about Jesus. Mom sat at the end of the bed every night and read from “Hurlbut’s Story of the Bible”, taking time to show us pictures and answer questions, and every night it was over way too soon, and we’d ask for one more chapter, just one more. That house is where my Mom and Dad got on their knees with all us kids and prayed for what seemed to a kid like an eternity. I heard her sing “Rock of Ages” when she was up to her elbows in dirty dishes and Dad would half sing half hum “Little is Much When God is In it” as he scraped that razor across his lathered up whiskers.

I have so very much to be thankful for, but my heritage tops the list as far as I’m concerned. I am who I am today because of what went on in that little broken-down house, and I’m forever grateful. You can live in a mansion in a gated community, be mortgaged to the hilt, but the house does not make the home.

I’m wishing you and all yours the Happiest Thanksgiving Ever!

~ Janice