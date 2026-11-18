Nashville, TN – Legacy Five brings the magic and meaning of Christmas to life on A Symphonic Christmas, available here, an extraordinary musical collection featuring the acclaimed group alongside a full symphony orchestra. Blending beloved holiday favorites, fresh arrangements and powerful songs of faith, the StowTown Records album offers a sweeping celebration of the season through the unmistakable sound of Legacy Five.

Produced by the multi-award-winning team of Wayne Haun, Kris Crunk and Brian Eads, A Symphonic Christmas brings together exceptional production, rich vocal harmonies and expansive orchestral arrangements. The result is more than a collection of holiday songs, it is a musical journey that moves from joyful celebration to quiet reflection, all centered on the enduring message of Christmas.

For group owner Scott Fowler, the project reflects a lifelong love of traditional Christmas music and the memories that make the season so special.

“From my earliest memories, my favorite Christmas music was the kind that sounded like Christmas; traditional, classic songs accompanied by an orchestra. I hope this timeless collection brings back that childlike joy of everything you love about Christmas, along with a wealth of warm memories,” Fowler shares.

From “Sleigh Ride,” featuring influences from Tchaikovsky’s The Nutcracker and a dynamic big band breakdown, to a beautiful a cappella medley of “O Holy Night,” “Silent Night” and “It Came Upon the Midnight Clear,” the album showcases an impressive range of musical styles. The “Legacy Joy Medley” brings together “How Great Our Joy,” Beethoven’s “Joyful, Joyful” and “Joy to the World” in a triumphant symphonic arrangement.

The album’s nostalgic spirit is rooted in Fowler’s own treasured Christmas memories. “My favorite Christmas memories are of my grandparents, cousins, aunts and uncles, and my immediate family all piled into one little farmhouse in rural southeast Missouri. The marvelous aromas of all the cooking and baking, combined with the fellowship of family, still warm my heart. Christmas music brings all of those memories flooding back,” he reflects.

A Symphonic Christmas also features memorable solo performances. Jon Epley offers a smooth, jazz-inspired interpretation of “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas,” while Jake Losen takes the spotlight on “Jesus, Savior,” the song associated with the film Son of God. Fowler delivers a deeply moving performance of David Meece’s “We Are the Reason” and newcomer tenor Caleb Ozee shines on Lari Goss’s stirring arrangement of Handel’s “Hallelujah Chorus.”

Beyond the nostalgia and musical grandeur, the album points listeners to the heart of the Christmas story. “My hope is that as folks listen to this wonderful music, they will be reminded once again that all good blessings come from the Father and that we are the reason He sent His Son, Jesus, to be born that silent night,” Fowler adds.

With its combination of tradition, symphonic splendor, cherished memories and heartfelt expressions of faith, A Symphonic Christmas, available worldwide on all streaming platforms, invites listeners to experience the treasured season in a fresh and meaningful way.

ABOUT LEGACY FIVE

When the legendary Cathedral Quartet retired in December of 1999, Scott Fowler and Roger Bennett decided to continue the rich musical tradition of Southern Gospel Quartet singing. Legacy Five was organized and had their official debut in January 2000 in Atlanta, Georgia. Since that day, they have made a major mark on the gospel music industry. Legacy Five has received over 90 Singing News fan awards nominations and multiple GMA Dove Award nominations. Their project, Pure Love, was the winner of the 2020 Dove Award for Southern Gospel Album of the Year. Viewers across America have seen Legacy Five on TNN, TBN, Sky Angel, INSP, GMT, The Odyssey Network and a host of local channels on programs such as Gaither and Friends Homecoming, In Touch with Dr. Charles Stanley and Dr. David Jeremiah’s Turning Point in El Cajon, California. The rich four and five part harmony for which Legacy Five has become known is the result of a masterful weaving together of five unique and versatile talents. Legacy Five consists of Scott Fowler (lead), Caleb Ozee (tenor), Jake Losen (baritone), Jon Epley (bass) and Philip Kolb (keys).

ABOUT STOWTOWN RECORDS

Shaping the sound of Gospel music since 2011, StowTown Records boasts such talents as David Phelps, Janet Paschal, Charles Billingsley, Dan Dean, TaRanda Greene, Jason Lovins Band, Mountclear Jazz, and Quarteto Principius; award-winning comedian Tim Lovelace; and some of Gospel’s brightest lights: Ernie Haase & Signature Sound, Booth Brothers, Triumphant Quartet, Doug Anderson, Buddy Mullins, The Browns, The Erwins, Legacy Five, The Kramers, The Steeles, Sunday Drive, The Perrys, The Taylors, Poet Voices, Zane & Donna King, Down East Boys, Peach Goldman, and The Craguns. The company’s StowTown Worship Resource offers an expansive catalog of music and hymn arrangements and digital tools designed to meet the unique needs of modern worship. StowTown Worship Resource is also the label home of The Brooklyn Tabernacle Choir, Prestonwood Worship, and Rock Springs Worship. StowTown Records and StowTown Worship Resource releases are distributed by Syntax Creative.