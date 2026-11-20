3 Oaks Worship releases Silas Anthem featuring Hope Loftis Songwriter Tré Corley and co-producer Paul Corley bring their own family’s faith into the recording

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. — 3 Oaks Worship has released “Silas Anthem (I Have Faith)” featuring Hope Loftis, a song inspired by Silas and his family’s experience of faith through uncertainty. The single is available November 20 on major music services.

Silas was born with spina bifida. His mother, Emily, is songwriter Tré Corley’s niece; his grandfather, Paul Corley, is Tré’s brother and partner at Oak Tree Productions. For the family making this recording, the song’s message is personal.

Written by Grammy and Dove Award-winning producer Tré Corley and co-produced with two-time Grammy Award-winning recording engineer and producer Paul Corley, the single features Tré’s sister, Hope Loftis, on lead vocals. Tré also arranged, mixed and mastered the recording at Oak Tree Productions.

The chorus gives listeners a declaration of faith in the middle of unanswered questions: “I don’t have the answers, but I sure have faith.” The bridge carries that declaration into an exchange about faith and moving mountains.

The recording brings together vocalists and musicians including Jerard Woods, Jovaun Woods, ShayLee Corley, Dan Needham, Jonathan Crone and Jacob Lowry. Full production and performance credits are available from Oak Tree Productions.

Listen and choose a music service: https://www.3oaksworship.com/ music