NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Billy Blue Records and Billy Jam Records are proud to officially announce the signing of Dalton Harper as the most recent addition to their family of artists. With a distinctive, smooth baritone vocal style and a genuine connection to the songs he performs, Dalton brings another exciting young element to the labels’ growing roster.

Harper, brother of 2026 American Idol winner, Hannah Harper, has been touring extensively with her all year, performing in front of thousands every night.

“Dalton Harper is an exceptionally talented addition to the Billy Blue Records and Billy Jam Records family,” shares Jerry Salley, Creative Director, Billy Blue Records/Billy Jam Records. “He has a very distinguishable vocal, and a natural ability to recognize songs that not only fit his distinct voice, but are relatable to his larger audience. Dalton has undeniable musical gifts, as a singer and musician, and we look forward to working with him as he moves into the next chapter of his journey. We are excited and proud to welcome him to the labels and look forward to helping him share his music with audiences everywhere.”

Dalton shares his excitement about this new chapter.

“I didn’t come this far to see how far I could get. I came this far because I believe there’s something worth chasing. New chapter, new team, and a whole lot of work ahead,” shares Dalton Harper.

TWO NEW SINGLES, TWO STORIES TO TELL

As part of this exciting new chapter, listeners can enjoy two releases from Dalton, one bluegrass radio single entitled, “Don’t”, and one country digital release, “If This Ain’t Love”, showcasing both his signature sound and his ability to connect with a song’s story.

“DON’T”

Dalton’s first bluegrass radio single as an official Billy Blue Records recording artist, “Don’t,” was co-written by Nashville veteran songwriter, Paul Sikes, and Sister Sadie member, Dani Flowers. “Don’t” showcases Dalton’s resonant baritone and heartfelt approach to a story about love, commitment, and knowing what truly matters.

“I’ve always believed that if you love somebody, you oughta fight for ’em. Because one day that empty side of the bed might remind you that being right wasn’t nearly as important as being together,” shares Harper.

“IF THIS AIN’T LOVE”

With a little humor, honesty, and plenty of heart, “If This Ain’t Love,” Dalton’s first country music release, captures the unpredictable, sometimes downright ridiculous experience of falling in love.

“Love’s a funny thing. It’ll have you showing up late, looking like a fool, talking to yourself, and wondering if you’ve completely lost your mind. But when it’s the right kind of love, you wouldn’t trade a minute of the madness,” continues Harper.

Billy Blue Records and Billy Jam Records are thrilled to welcome Dalton Harper to the family, and look forward to what’s ahead. This is just the beginning of an exciting, new journey!

ABOUT BILLY BLUE RECORDS

Founded in 2018 by Jerry Salley, Ed Leonard and Dottie Leonard Miller, Billy Blue Records is a bluegrass label distributed to retail by The Orchard (Sony) and New Day Distribution. Its roster includes Alan Bibey and Grasstowne, Appalachian Road Show, Bob Minner, Caroline Owens, Carson Peters & Iron Mountain, Chris Davis Band, Dalton Harper, Darin & Brooke Aldridge, Dave Adkins, The Grascals, Kristy Cox, Marty Raybon, and NewFound Road. Its multi-artist projects include Blue Collar Gospel, Country Faith Bluegrass and the GRAMMY-nominated “Gonna Sing Gonna Shout.”

ABOUT BILLY JAM RECORDS

Billy Jam Records is a boutique Americana and Country label and home to Alex Miller, fan favorite from American Idol. Founded in 2018 by Jerry Salley, Ed Leonard, and Dottie Leonard Miller, Billy Jam is distributed to retail by The Orchard (Sony) and New Day Distribution.