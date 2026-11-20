NASHVILLE, Tenn. (November 19, 2026) – It was a whirlwind of activity for award-winning producer Les Butler, who recently completed an ambitious series of recording sessions featuring Southern Gospel artists Phil Cross, Barrier Flatts, Family Legacy, and the Villines Trio. With 25 songs recorded across five sessions in just two days, the studios were buzzing with creativity, outstanding music, and the kind of fellowship that makes Southern Gospel and Bluegrass Gospel music so special.

A respected producer, musician, and radio personality, Butler has spent years working with Gospel artists, helping bring their musical visions to life while maintaining his passion for the message behind the music. The recent sessions brought together a diverse group of artists, each contributing their own unique sound and style to what proved to be a busy and rewarding two days of recording.

Butler summed up the experience with his trademark enthusiasm:

“25 songs, 5 sessions, 4 artists, 2 studios, 2 days! Whoa-Nellie!!! What great artists, great songs and great times! Let’s do it again!”

With another successful round of recording sessions in the books, fans can look forward to more great Southern Gospel music from these talented artists in the months ahead.