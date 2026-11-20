NASHVILLE, Tenn.—NCS Records (NRT Music) proudly presents “Behold The Lamb,” the new single from The Voice winner and acclaimed singer/songwriter Jordan Smith. Known for his signature renditions of timeless holiday favorites, Smith’s latest offering—and first collaboration with NCS Records—is an original worship anthem he co-penned with Tony Wood and Joe Williams, the latter of whom also produced the track.

A Christmas classic in the making, “Behold The Lamb” opens in anticipation, offering reverent praise to the God of all creation Who sent His only Son to Earth. Building into a soaring chorus, the song puts Smith’s prolific vocal range on full display as he passionately proclaims: “Behold the Lamb/Born unto us/Heaven and nature sing/Emmanuel, God’s gift of Love/Let Earth receive her King.”

“We wrote ‘Behold The Lamb’ because we wanted to capture the awe and wonder of a grand, holy God making Himself meek and mild to come down to Earth and save us,” Smith shares of the inspiration behind the anthem. “This is a song of worship. It’s a song of gratitude, and I hope that it connects with your heart as much as it has connected with mine. I hope it blesses you. Merry Christmas!”

“I remember Jordan’s audition on The Voice, and I was just as in awe of his vocal power then as I continue to be today,” says Nashville Christian Songwriters and NCS Records Founder and President John Chisum. “But there’s so much more to Jordan than his voice. He is a beautiful human, a caring husband and father, and a worship leader. It’s a privilege to be part of his musical journey as we release ‘Behold The Lamb.’”

ABOUT JORDAN SMITH

An award-winning singer/songwriter and recording artist known for his extraordinary range and powerful, cinematic voice, Jordan Smith was propelled into the spotlight in 2015 as the winner of Season 9 of NBC’s The Voice. A Kentucky native whose gospel roots are woven seamlessly into his contemporary pop sound, Smith’s music is marked by soaring vocals, emotional depth, and a passion for creating songs that move listeners both musically and spiritually. Along with his 2016 debut, Something Beautiful, Smith’s discography includes the 2018 pop/R&B collection Only Love; 2021’s Be Still & Know; and 2024’s The People’s Hymnal, as well as his acclaimed 2016 full-length Christmas set, ‘Tis the Season.”

ABOUT NASHVILLE CHRISTIAN SONGWRITERS AND NCS RECORDS

Established in 2015 by veteran music industry executive John Chisum to help meet the unique needs of aspiring artists and writers, Nashville Christian Songwriters (NCS) flourishes today as a multifaceted organization with worldwide reach, boasting one of Christian music’s premier training and coaching programs, among other signature services. The company’s label, NCS Records (distributed by NRT Music), has quickly amassed a stable of acclaimed artists, including American Idol’s Clark Beckham, award-winning singer/songwriter John Chisum, lauded indie-rockers Eauclaire, singer/songwriter and worship leader Justin Barnett, and folk-pop singer/songwriter Anne Elise. Comprised of a world-class recording studio, podcast suite and versatile event space, NCS is located in the heart of Nashville’s Berry Hill creative district.