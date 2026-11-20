Nashville, TN – Riding high after the recent announcement of their Grammy®️ nomination, Sunday Drive releases a special album that captures the warmth, charm and timeless appeal of Christmas music. A Carpenter Christmas, available here, is inspired by the beloved holiday recordings of the Carpenters. Blending elegant orchestral arrangements, signature vocal harmonies and the smooth musical influences of the 1970s, the project offers a festive collection that celebrates both the joy and heartfelt spirit of the season.

At the center of the project is Misty Treece, whose inviting vocal style brings to mind the unmistakable warm tone of Karen Carpenter. Her expressive lead vocals blend beautifully with Sunday Drive’s trademark harmonies, creating a sound that pays tribute to an iconic musical era.

“It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas,” said Misty, “and we are so excited to share A Carpenter Christmas with listeners! We have new songs that will touch your heart and even one that will tickle your funny bone, all written by my husband Jeff and some dear friends of ours. We’ve also included some Christmas classics you’ve enjoyed through the years. We are so thankful for our producer and friend, Wayne Haun. He brought together an amazing team on this album. Our prayer is that A Carpenter Christmas can add a little ‘merry and bright’ to your holidays this year and for years to come.”

The set kicks off with a lively take on “We Need a Little Christmas” from Jerry Herman’s musical, Mame. Starting with layered a cappella vocals, the song unfolds into a spirited arrangement with a theatrical Broadway feel. The album also offers a beautiful interpretation of “Silent Night,” featuring delicate strings and ethereal harp, alongside a fun, lighthearted rendition of “It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas.”

In addition to its familiar holiday selections, A Carpenter Christmas introduces new songs that bring fresh perspectives to the season. “Mary’s Christmas” tells the story of that first Christmas through Mary’s eyes, offering a reflection on the birth of Jesus. “Christmas at Home” takes listeners back to the special moments, traditions and memories that make the holidays meaningful, while “You Can’t Pick Your Kin” brings a dose of comedy to the sometimes unpredictable experience of gathering with family.

“Sunday Drive has created something special with A Carpenter Christmas. The combination of timeless holiday favorites, creative arrangements and meaningful original songs captures the spirit of the season while showcasing the group’s unique sound,” shared Mary Alice Lovelace, Director of A&R for StowTown Records.

Through thoughtful interpretations of holiday standards, memorable original compositions and beautifully crafted arrangements, Sunday Drive delivers an album that embraces the timeless musical legacy of the Carpenters while showcasing their own distinct musical style. A Carpenter Christmas, distributed exclusively by Syntax Creative, is a celebration of the songs, memories and traditions that make Christmas such a special time of year.

ABOUT SUNDAY DRIVE

With such hits as “Grace and Goodness,” “There’s Always A Place At The Table,” “God Will Be God” and “Shine Down On Me,” Grammy®️ and Dove Award-nominated trio Sunday Drive has earned multiple Singing News Vocal Group and Entertainer of the Year honors and is a Dollywood fan favorite, performing more than 40 dates annually at the renowned theme park. The group’s 2022 StowTown Records debut, Breaking Boundaries, has exceeded more than two million streams, and their diverse discography also boasts 2020’s Smoky Mountain Christmas, 2018’s A Million Miles and 2016’s Special Edition.Comprised of spouses Jeff & Misty Treece, along with Jeff’s brother, Dusty Treece, the Knoxville, Tennessee-based group is known for their smooth family harmonies punctuated by Misty’s warm, rich vocals. Sunday Drive has performed alongside such renowned Gospel artists as The Oak Ridge Boys, the Gaither Vocal Band, and Ernie Haase & Signature Sound, as well as Christian music hitmakers Crowder and Big Daddy Weave.

ABOUT STOWTOWN RECORDS

Shaping the sound of Gospel music since 2011, StowTown Records boasts such talents as David Phelps, Janet Paschal, Charles Billingsley, Dan Dean, TaRanda Greene, Jason Lovins Band, Mountclear Jazz, and Quarteto Principius; award-winning comedian Tim Lovelace; and some of Gospel’s brightest lights: Ernie Haase & Signature Sound, Booth Brothers, Triumphant Quartet, Doug Anderson, Buddy Mullins, The Browns, The Erwins, Legacy Five, The Kramers, The Steeles, Sunday Drive, The Perrys, The Taylors, Poet Voices, Zane & Donna King, Down East Boys, Peach Goldman, and The Craguns. The company’s StowTown Worship Resource offers an expansive catalog of music and hymn arrangements and digital tools designed to meet the unique needs of modern worship. StowTown Worship Resource is also the label home of The Brooklyn Tabernacle Choir, Prestonwood Worship, and Rock Springs Worship. StowTown Records and StowTown Worship Resource releases are distributed by Syntax Creative.