NASHVILLE, Tenn.—Continuing their long-held mission to steward a deeper understanding of God, the Gospel, and the Church through music, Dallas-based collective Prestonwood Worship announces the December 4 release of Love Was Born. The seasonal StowTown Worship set showcases the newly penned title-cut alongside reimagined arrangements of five beloved Christmas carols.

Written by Michael Neale and Jonathan Walker, album centerpiece “Love Was Born” articulates the grateful cries of a weary world at last celebrating the promised Savior’s arrival. Steeped in wonder and buoyed by hope, the pop-worship anthem embodies the collection’s overarching purpose—to elevate the mystery and magnificence of Christmas with music designed both for personal reflection and corporate worship.

Filled with timeless favorites, Love Was Born features Prestonwood Worship’s take on “Silent Night,” its lilting rhythm transforming the carol into a tender, joy-infused lullaby, as well as the group’s bright pop arrangement of “Angels We Have Heard on High.” Additional highlights include “What Child Is This,” presented as a stirring duet; the reverent “O Come All Ye Faithful,” which seamlessly segues into the impassioned modern worship anthem “Holy Forever”; and the album closer, a full-ensemble delivery of one of the most beloved songs of all time, “O Holy Night.”

“It is an honor for us to partner with Prestonwood Worship to release this beautifully curated collection of songs,” shares StowTown Records/StowTown Worship Director of A&R Mary Alice Lovelace. “Their music has long been a defining voice and an enduring influence in modern worship. With an unwavering commitment to excellence, integrity, and authenticity, Prestonwood Worship has established a legacy that reaches far beyond the music itself and continues to impact the Church around the globe.”

Performance tracks, chord charts, choral and orchestral arrangements, and other assets for Love Was Born will be available in 2027 from StowTown Worship Resource.

ABOUT PRESTONWOOD WORSHIP

A multi-generational collective serving the global Church through original music grounded in Biblical Truth, Prestonwood Worship desires to help others experience Jesus in a real and personal way. With a decade-spanning discography to their credit, Prestonwood Worship is a ministry of Dallas’ Prestonwood Baptist Church. The congregation is pastored by noted author and speaker Dr. Jack Graham and includes more than 60,000 members across three campuses.

ABOUT STOWTOWN RECORDS AND STOWTOWN WORSHIP

Shaping the sound of Gospel music since 2011, StowTown Records boasts such talents as David Phelps, Janet Paschal, Charles Billingsley, Dan Dean, TaRanda Greene, Jason Lovins Band, Mountclear Jazz, and Quarteto Principius; award-winning comedian Tim Lovelace; and some of Gospel’s brightest lights: Ernie Haase & Signature Sound, Booth Brothers, Triumphant Quartet, Doug Anderson, Buddy Mullins, The Browns, The Erwins, Legacy Five, The Kramers, The Steeles, Sunday Drive, The Perrys, The Taylors, Poet Voices, Zane & Donna King, Down East Boys, Peach Goldman, and The Craguns.

In addition, StowTown Worship is the label home of The Brooklyn Tabernacle Choir, Prestonwood Worship, and Rock Springs Worship, while the company’s StowTown Worship Resource offers an expansive catalog of music and hymn arrangements and digital tools designed to meet the unique needs of modern worship.

StowTown Records and StowTown Worship releases are distributed by Syntax Creative.

For further information, visit stowtownrecords.com or p restonwoodworship.org. Follow Prestonwood Worship on YouTube, Instagram and Facebook.