After releasing 2 good, but yet, rather mediocre recordings in 1998 and early 1999, late summer of 1999 saw the Greenes release a true career recording titled, “Wonderful Story”. With its classy and elegant cover shot, the recording had a very classy feel overall, going on to become one of the Greenes’ greatest and best sounding recordings.

Produced by Tim Greene, Shannon Childress and Roger Talley with orchestrations provided by Tim Sidden and Milton Smith, “Wonderful Story” was released concurrently on both ACA and New Haven Records. When I prodded Roger about his involvement with “Wonderful Story”, he doesn’t remember working specifically on this recording, but he seemed to recall that possibly a song was held over from a previous recording session that he produced, and it may have been used to complete “Wonderful Story”. With Roger producing their last release, “A Home in My Heart”, and the fact that it only contained 9 songs, it makes me wonder if a song was held from that recording and kept in the vault for future use, but no one seems to remember if that truly was the case, and if it was, which song it may have been. So, it looks like this may be one of those unique unsolved mysteries we may never find the answer to! Nonetheless, “Wonderful Story” was a marvelous recording filled with big arrangements and powerful songs, all telling the “Wonderful Story” of Jesus!

“Wonderful Story” kicks off with the driving, Phil Cross penned, “Glorious City of God”. This song would be forever identified with the Greenes for pretty much the remainder of their time on the road. One day, Tim Greene reached out to Phil Cross looking for a good, upbeat song about Heaven for their upcoming recording session. At the time, Phil didn’t have one (yet!), but Phil had recently written the recitation portion for Poet Voices’ classic song, “I Am Redeemed”. As Phil was mulling over Tim’s need for a song about Heaven, he began thinking about part of the recitation he had written, especially the line, “they will march into that celestial city of Jehovah”, and from that, Phil came up with the first line of the chorus, “We will march into the glorious city of God”, and before long, Phil had a completed song, all within just a matter of a few minutes! As fate would have it, Poet Voices just so happened to be singing on the same concert with the Greenes that very night he and Tim had that phone conversation, and when they arrived at the venue, Phil sang “Glorious City of God” to Tim on the bus. The song became the first single from this recording, soaring all the way to the #2 position in the May 2000 Singing News chart. Not only was it a great song that could stand on its own merit, but I think one of the driving forces behind its success was what I call the “Shoutin’ Time effect”. With its infectious tune and fake ending, it totally fed off the excitement that the Hoppers had generated with that song just a year or so earlier. Another thing that I believe added to the momentum behind this song’s success was the fact that this was the Greenes’ first true up-tempo song released to radio since “The Church is Going Higher”, all the way back in 1990! As popularity for the song continue to grow, “Glorious City of God” also became a big hit on the choral circuit, and it was being sung by choirs large and small across the country.

Slowing things down, Tony steps up as he takes the lead on the title song, “Wonderful Story”, which was another Phil Cross penned tune. Featuring a dominant steel guitar track with some piano highlights, the song showcases that classic Greenes sound and harmony, making this a true gem of the recording, and is followed up by the Tim Greene penned power anthem, “Forever Saved”. Featuring Tony and Tim, this tune was classic “Greenes”, with its big, meaty feel along with its victorious message.

Another highlight of the recording is the power ballad, “The Unexpected Cross”, which was written by Marcia Henry and features both Tony and TaRanda. The song was recorded by Jeff & Sheri Easter on their 1998 recording, “A Work in Progress”, but the Greenes loved the song and wanted to record it, but they had no clue that it would become a testimony song for the group. Not long after this recording was released, Tony began his long journey with health issues related to kidney failure and it was discovered he was born with only one kidney. I remember seeing the Greenes sometime after this recording was released, and they used his testimony to set up this song, and it was a powerful moment in their set list.

There is a rather unique story behind the writing of this song, as Marcia was at an awards program and Joel Hemphill was there presenting an award, and he shared his story about his depression and mental health issues he had gone through just a few years prior. He shared about all the blessings he had enjoyed through his songwriting and the music of the Hemphills but then came along this “unexpected cross”. Marcia sat there thinking, “there’s a song there” and then she immediately thought, “surely he’s written a song about that”! The very next day, Marcia ran into Joel at a luncheon and she told him how much his songwriting and the Hemphills’ music had meant to her as a songwriter and then she asked him about the comment he made the previous night about the “unexpected cross”, and she asked if he had written a song about that. He confirmed that he hadn’t, but then he looked at her and grinned and said, “you go ahead!”, giving Marcia the affirmation to take the idea and run with it! It’s a powerful and fabulous song, and it would be a great tune for someone to bring back today!

Rounding out the first half of this recording is the Squire Parsons penned, “These Are They”. Originally recorded by the Inspirations on their classic 1976 live album, “A Night of Inspiration”, ultimately charting for the Inspirations, peaking at #11 in the April 1977 Singing News chart. I absolutely love the Greenes’ driving and energetic arrangement of this song, with its lilting piano track along with harmonica, electric and steel guitar highlights and heavy brass track, making it a true highlight of the recording, paving the way for the warm, acoustic feel of the Tim Greene penned tune, “Forgiven, Forgotten, Forever”. Having that classic, emotive Greenes feel to it, this was the second single from this recording, topping out at #33 in October 2000. Featuring Tim on the first verse, and Tony delivering his classic emotional delivery on the second verse, TaRanda then takes the lead at the end of the final chorus, before delivering an emotionally driven solo on the last line, and it’s the crowning moment of the song. Though I always thought there were other songs that should have been singled, I never understood why this song didn’t do well in the chart, as it was a tremendous song of redemption.

Next, we come to the infectious “We’re Gonna Sing”, which was written by and features Tim, until TaRanda takes the lead on the final choruses. This was the perfect song to sing live and is a highlight of the recording, before TaRanda steps up to deliver a powerful performance on the power ballad, “Man of the Hour”. Written by Shannon Childress, along with his mom, Marlene, the song truly shows off TaRanda’s singing chops, as she delivers the goods on the song. Along with the Greenes, the Down East Boys also recorded the song on their 1999 recording titled, “Man of the Hour”, but the trophy goes to the Greenes for their powerful and dynamic delivery of the song!

One of my all-time favorite Tony features is the Mike Sage penned tune, “Bottom of the Barrel”. Sage is an evangelist, singer and songwriter whose songs have been primarily recorded by the Ruppes (who wrote their first big hit, “He’s Not Here”), but he has also had songs recorded by Karen Peck & New River, Whisnants and Perfect Heart. Featuring a nice acoustic track along with some cool “power chords” on the electric guitar, this song is a powerful reminder of God’s provision for us, and it’s another song I’d love to see someone bring back today!

Tim closes out the recording with the touching ballad titled, “Wedding Day”. Written by Tim along with Rodney Griffin, who initially presented Tim with the idea for the song, giving Tim a few words on a piece of paper. Tim then took the idea and those few words and created a beautiful song, that finishes out the recording with its reflective lyric parallelling Christ’s return with the anticipation a groom feels leading up to the wedding day when he finally marries his bride.

Along with “Wonderful Story”, Tim also released his second solo album, “In His Eyes”. Produced by Ronnie Brookshire, the recording featured several songs written by Tim including “You Are My Light”, “You Can See it in His Eyes”, “Heaven’s Applause” and also includes an outstanding remake of one of my favorite Tim Greene penned tunes, “He’s Gone”, which the Greenes originally recorded on their 1988 album, “From Our Heart”.

Though I am not a big fan of heavily synthesized orchestrations, both Milton Smith and Tim Sidden did a wonderful job giving “Wonderful Story” a classy and cohesive feel. I love the “bigness” and meatiness of this recording, and the songs were some of the strongest the Greenes had recorded in a while. One thing worth mentioning here, this would be the last recording by the Greenes that truly had that classic Greenes feel from beginning to end. Starting with the next release by the group, there began a bit of a shift in the Greenes’ sound, as they started branching out more, experimenting with different sounds and styles. Future recordings would still offer songs that had that classic Greenes sound, but “Wonderful Story” would be the last release where you hear it throughout the entire recording. Additionally, I’ve always felt that the shelf life of “Wonderful Story” really could have continued another year or so, because there were some phenomenal songs found here that could have been released to radio. “Wonderful Story” ranks as one of my all-time favorite recordings by the Greenes, and even though it was released in 1999, it has never strayed far from my CD player or playlist since its release.

It was truly an exciting time for the Greenes, as “Wonderful Story” was the beginning of yet another outstanding era of the Greenes, as the next 10-11 years would be a time of many great and wonderful things for the group. These years would also prove to be a time of great testing, as the Greenes would encounter many hard trials over the ensuing years; but it would also be a time of great harvest as well, as they would also experience many joys, as they continued singing out the “Wonderful Story”!

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