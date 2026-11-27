Nashville, Tenn. – Pinecastle Records is excited to announce the signing of critically acclaimed songwriter and musician Scott Patrick to its growing roster. To celebrate the new partnership, Patrick has released his debut single, “Hillbilly Empathy,” featuring Colton Baker (of Authentic Unlimited). The Appalachian-inspired recording offers a first look at Patrick’s talents as a recording artist, bringing together his years of songwriting experience and deep appreciation for the music and traditions that shaped him. “Hillbilly Empathy” is available now for download and streaming HERE.

“The song idea was born from spending some time in a cabin in the mountains of East Tennessee. I was sitting outside the cabin with just me and a guitar and took a minute to feel how peaceful being out away from everybody can be,” explains Scott Patrick. “I felt the weight of work and life lift off my shoulders, and I thought to myself, if everyone could experience this exact moment with me, they would understand more about who I am. I think a lot of people who aren’t from where we are from think people who are raised in the Appalachian Mountains are backwards or slow. I wanted this song to help the rest of the world understand that we long for these mountains because we feel a peace here that you can’t feel anywhere else.”

Co-written by Patrick and Daniel Salyer, “Hillbilly Empathy” marks Patrick’s introduction to the Bluegrass community as a solo recording artist, bringing his years of songwriting experience to the forefront. The recording was co-produced by Kameron Keller and Patrick, with Keller on bass and guitar, Patrick on lead guitar and baritone vocals, Nick Keen on mandolin, Jeff Partin on dobro and Colton Baker providing lead and tenor vocals. While this is his first release under his own name, Patrick has already built an impressive catalog of songs recorded by artists including Caroline Owens, Jeff Brown & Still Lonesome, Jesse Smathers of Lonesome River Band, Red Camel Collective, Darin & Brooke Aldridge, Jim Hurst and others.

Originally from Christiansburg, Virginia, Patrick has spent years establishing himself as both a respected songwriter and musician throughout the Southwest Virginia Bluegrass scene. He’s toured and played with artists like Amber Collins (formerly of No Speed Limit), Heather Berry & Virginia Carolina, Black Diamond Bluegrass, Lonesome Heart and Ashleigh Graham & Appalachian Highway. He currently performs with acclaimed sister duo The Church Sisters while continuing to build his songwriting catalog. His work has earned multiple charting hits, including a No. 1 on Bluegrass Today in 2026 that held the top spot for three consecutive weeks. Additional career highlights include finishing as runner-up in the Bluegrass category of the 2021 MerleFest Songwriting Contest alongside co-writer Jeff McClellan, plus receiving an IBMA Song of the Year nomination in 2026 for “Finding Your Way Home,” recorded by Red Camel Collective. Patrick is currently in the studio working on additional original material for Pinecastle Records, with more new music expected to arrive in 2027.

Music enthusiasts can learn more about Scott Patrick and his musical journey HERE.