November 27, 2026 — Fast-rising South Carolina-based group Eighteen Mile are following their recent single, “Tears On the Altar,” with a brand new energetic and hair-raising bluegrass track, “Home.” The new song, written by the group’s Carson Aaron, is a barnburner with substance, processing the ups-and-downs of life by looking ahead to heaven – home. Coming in at just over 160 bpm, it’s an absolute toe-tapper that showcases the band’s virtuosity as well as their knack for pairing reflective songwriting with skillful bluegrass arrangements. The track was produced by International Bluegrass Music Association Fiddle Player of the Year Andy Leftwich, who produced their 2026 album Peace Be Still and who joins the band on fiddle and mandolin on “Home.”

“I wrote this one while Savannah and I were waiting for our baby to be born back in February,” Carson Aaron says, diving into the inspiration behind the song. “I was stressed out of my mind, so I handled the stress how I do – I wrote the fastest bluegrass song that I’ve written up to this point!”

You can feel the group leaning forward into the breakneck, stress-relieving tempo. Carson and Jack Ritter swap mighty solos with producer Leftwich, while Hallie Ritter holds the band together on bass, never compromising the track’s intensity as she delivers a strikingly balanced vocal – laid back, exacting, and more than powerful enough to stand up to its driving accompaniment.

“We leaned into our traditional bluegrass roots on this one,” Carson continues. “With Andy on mandolin, we circled up in the studio away from the microphones and jammed through it a time or two. Then we went back to our microphones and started recording like it was a bluegrass jam!”

Even with the organic, bluegrass jam vibe, “Home” is precise and laser-focused – as its tempo demands. Leftwich’s penchant for thoughtful string band arrangements can be heard in the many flourishes, hits, and moments of instrumental orchestration, bringing subtle intricacies and modern touches – including a deeply grooving third verse breakdown – to what would otherwise be a straight-ahead bluegrass offering.

The brand new single from Dove Award-nominated bluegrass and gospel band Eighteen Mile will have you singing along – and longing for “Home,” too.

“Home” is streaming in Dolby Atmos spatial audio on Apple Music, Amazon Music and TIDAL. Listen to it HERE.

About Eighteen Mile:

Consisting of young musicians Carson and Savannah Aaron and Jack and Hallie Ritter, Eighteen Mile brings a fresh, heartfelt sound rooted in faith and tradition. The South Carolina-based bluegrass and gospel group signed with Mountain Home Music Company in the summer of 2025, bringing soulful songwriting, rich harmonies, and musical excellence to their recordings and live performances. Mountain Home’s A&R Director Jon Weisberger adds, speaking of their signing, “Eighteen Mile’s distinctive identity and commitment to their vision deeply impressed us – we’re excited to help bring their music to a wider audience.” In 2026, the band received their first ever Dove Award nomination for Bluegrass Recorded Song of the Year for “Above the Clouds,” which was released on their critically-acclaimed debut album for Mountain Home, Peace Be Still, in June. That track – and about a half-dozen other selections from the bluegrass gospel collection – appeared regularly on the Bluegrass Today Gospel Chart, as well as being added to many editorial and press playlists on Spotify, Apple Music, and Tidal. “Tears From the Altar,” Eighteen Mile’s most recent single, is following in its predecessors’ footsteps with editorial playlist adds including Spotify’s All New Christian & Gospel and Apple Music’s New in Americana and New in Christian.