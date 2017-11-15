REVIEW: Tribute – Quartet Tribute, Vol. 1

Producer: Gerald Wolfe

Record Label: Daywind Records

Website: www.tributequartet.com

The album starts off with “I’m Standing On The Solid Rock.” It is done very traditional. The mix, in my opinion, could have been better. The music kind of overrides the vocals and makes them sound like they’re off in the distance. A lot of that is caused by overuse of reverb as well. “Over The Moon” has a jazzy feel to it. The tenor, Riley Harrison Clark, did a phenomenal job on this song. The vocal licks are spot on. Up next is “Every Question Will Be Answered.” Bass vocalist Anthony Davis needed to be turned up. It was hard to understand some of the lyrics. It’s a fun, upbeat song though. “His Tomb Is Empty” brings a churchy feel to the project.

“Come On Let’s Go To That Land” changes things up with a nice bass lead. It shows off Anthony’s range. “Hide Thou Me” features the Riley again. He has nice, smooth tones throughout the song. “Move That Mountain” has some unison parts in the chorus that blend very well. It adds a nice change to the album. “What A Meeting In The Air” has good, tight harmonies on the verses. “I’ve Been With Jesus (And I’m So Happy)” has the best mix on the project. The harmonies are very nice on this song. They end the album with “Hold On (Jesus Will Come).” The intro gives it a black spiritual feel. It’s a good song to end the project with and a great song of encouragement.

Overall, the mix could have been better. The music kind of overrides the vocals and makes them sound like they’re off in the distance. A lot of that is caused by overuse of reverb as well. The song selection was good. For a quartet tribute, they nailed it. However, I feel like this project may have been rushed, to have something new for the fans. I like how they went back and forth between tempos throughout the album to mix things up. It gave the album a nice flow. I enjoy these guys and recommend you checking them out live.

Track Listing:

I’m Standing On the Solid Rock

Over the Moon

Every Question Will Be Answered

His Tomb Is Empty

Come On Let’s Go to That Land

Hide Thou Me

Move That Mountain

What a Meeting In the Air

I’ve Been With Jesus (And I’m So Happy)

Hold On (Jesus Will Come)

