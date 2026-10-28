Bev McCann Sits Down with Grand Ole Opry Member Mark Wills to Discuss New Album

Absolutely Gospel Music’s Bev McCann sits down one-on-one with famed Country Music artist and Grand Ole Opry member Mark Wills to discuss his career, family, passions, and highly anticipated new album, Grand Ole Revival, releasing November 6, 2026.

Produced by Ben Isaacs, Grand Ole Revival makes history as the first album ever recorded live at the Grand Ole Opry. The project features an impressive lineup of Country and Bluegrass Music greats, including Vince Gill, Rebecca Lynn Howard, Cody Johnson, Ricky Skaggs, Rhonda Vincent, Travis Tritt, The Oak Ridge Boys, Trisha Yearwood, Jamey Johnson, Charlie McCoy, and the Gaither Vocal Band.

Part of the Gaither Gospel Series, Grand Ole Revival brings together the sounds of Country, Bluegrass, and Gospel Music in a special project that fans won’t want to miss.