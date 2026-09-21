The Kingdom Heirs’ “I Take It To The Lord” reminds us we don’t have to carry burdens alone

September 18, 2026 — “A couple of years ago,” recalls the Kingdom Heirs’ Chris Bryant, “I was talking with Rodney Griffin at the National Quartet Convention about how much his songwriting had meant to me through the years. We mentioned how much fun it would be to co-write a song together, and my mind instantly went to the idea behind this song.” Now, the legendary Southern Gospel group presents the fruits of that encounter in their latest Sonlite Records single, “I Take It to the Lord.”

“As a songwriter,” he continues, “I have a notebook (although mostly on my phone now) filled with catchy phrases or partial songs — and this phrase, ‘When it’s more than I can take, I take it to the Lord,’ was one of those notes. Some time went by, and I was sitting at home one day looking through my notes when I remembered that conversation and began working on this song. I sent what I had been working on to Rodney, he wrote the second verse, and we finished the song together over the phone that afternoon. An idea that sat on a notepad for 2 1/2 years became a song in less than a day!”

A lively reminder of God’s readiness to take on our burdens, “I Take It to the Lord” features Bryant’s exuberant lead over the quartet’s backing and jaunty country fiddle from legendary multi-instrumentalist David Johnson, offering the chorus’s foundational reassurance:

I take it to the Lord

And I leave it at the throne

I lay it down at the feet of the One

who knows my need

To the place where I find mercy

and a shelter from the storm

When the burden is more than I can take

I take it to the Lord

“We all go through the times when we feel like we just can’t handle any more of what life may throw our way,” Bryant observes. “It’s important for us to remember, as a child of God, that we were never meant to carry those burdens alone. He tells us to cast all of our cares on Him, because He cares for us! This upbeat song serves as a timely reminder for us all to do just that…take it all to the Lord!”

“I Take It To The Lord” is streaming in Dolby Atmos spatial audio on Apple Music, Amazon Music and TIDAL. Listen to it HERE.

About The Kingdom Heirs

From the Mountains of East Tennessee, Southern Gospel Music fills the air and is the home of The Kingdom Heirs, one of Southern Gospel Music’s top Male Quartets. The group started performing in local churches and concert halls and as their music and message spread to a wider audience, so did their popularity and demand. Later in 1982, they began singing at the Silver Dollar City theme park, which is now Dollywood. In 1986 when the theme park took on their new name, The Kingdom Heirs were asked to become the resident gospel group. This year, both The Kingdom Heirs and Dollywood will be celebrating over 40 years of family entertainment. Not only are they one of Dollywood’s favorites, but a favorite to millions everywhere.